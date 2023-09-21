PM Modi on 21 September thanked MPs for clearing women's reservation bill in Lok Sabha and said that passage of women's reservation bill marks golden moment in India's parliamentary journey.

The Bill has now been tabled in Rajya Sabha with Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal saying it is part of a series of measures the government has taken for the empowerment of women.

Yesterday, Lok Sabha passed the Women’s Reservation Bill which provides for 33 percent reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023, was passed after a reply by Law Minister Meghwal.

The Bill was passed following division with 454 members voting in favour of the legislation and two against it on the motion for the passage moved by Meghwal. The amendments moved by opposition members were negatived and there was also voting on clauses of the bill.

The 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' is the first bill passed by Lok Sabha during the special session after it shifted to the new Parliament building on Tuesday.

The 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' is a "historic legislation" that will further boost women's empowerment and will enable "greater participation of women in our political process," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday after the passage of the bill in Lok Sabha.

The bill was passed by a majority of the total membership of the House and by a majority of not less than two-thirds of the members of the House “present and voting".

Earlier in 2010, The Rajya Sabha had passed the Women’s Reservation Bill during the Congress-led UPA government but it was not taken up in the Lok Sabha and subsequently lapsed in the lower House of Parliament. Meanwhile, The Special Session of Parliament began on Monday and will continue till Friday.

