PM Modi to chair key meeting with ministers today; cabinet reshuffle, Iran war likely on the agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet his government's ministers on Thursday, 21 May.

The functioning of various ministries, key decisions taken and their outcomes and future plans, among other subjects, will be discussed at a meeting, official sources told news agency PTI. The meeting will take place hours after PM Modi returns from Rome after concluding his five-country official tour. The prime minister departed from Rome on Wednesday night.

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The crucial meeting will be attended by all cabinet ministers, ministers of state with independent charge and other ministers of state. This will be the first meeting of the council of ministers this year, amidst speculation of a cabinet reshuffle.

At the meeting, the functioning of various ministries and departments, key decisions taken in the recent past and their outcomes and future plans will discussed, the sources said on Wednesday.

West Asia Crisis on Agenda Different aspects of various government schemes and programmes, how to implement those for maximum success and other subjects are also expected to be reviewed.

The prime minister is likely to refer to the ongoing West Asia crisis and its economic effects, and may give directions to the ministries and departments on how to navigate for the minimum inconvenience of the citizens.

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Sectors like energy, agriculture, fertilisers, aviation, shipping and logistics may get focussed attention at the meeting, the sources said.

Soon after the West Asia conflict started, PM Modi had directed all concerned to take every possible step to ameliorate the problems of citizens and the sectors affected by it.

The meeting is also likely to discuss the government's priority on bringing reforms in all sectors for the benefit of the common people.

The prime minister had earlier outlined the reform priorities for the next 10 years, asserting that his government's "Reform Express" has delivered systemic transformation and benefitted common citizens in a significant way.

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The meeting of the council of ministers comes after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) massive success in the recently-held Assembly polls in West Bengal and Assam, besides the formation of an NDA government in Puducherry again.

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Modi has been holding meetings of the entire council of ministers from time to time to discuss key policy and governance issues, but this meeting assumes political significance as it will be held after the recent round of Assembly polls.

(With PTI inputs)

Key Takeaways The meeting highlights the government's response to recent electoral victories.

Discussion of the West Asia crisis underscores the government's focus on citizen welfare.

Reforms across sectors are prioritized for the next decade to enhance public benefit.