PM Modi to reply to Constitution debate in Lok Sabha; jabs, fireworks likely: Top points to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be replying to the debate on India's constitution in the Lok Sabha on Saturday, December 14. The Lok Sabha on Friday initiated a two-day debate on "Discussion on the Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India" to commemorate the beginning of the 75th year of its adoption.

Day 1 of the debate on the Constitution saw heated exchanges between the Opposition and treasury benches, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accusing the Congress of always favouring power over Constitution while Priyanka Gandhi, in her maiden speech, accused the BJP government of breaking the ‘suraksha kavach’ that the Constitution provided.

PM MODI TO REPLY TO CONSTITUTION DEBATE: 7 POINTS Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju is likely to kick off the debate on 75 years of the Constitution in the Lok Sabha at 11 am. Rajnath Singh initiated a debate on the Constitution in the Lok Sabha with a sharp focus on its historical significance and its role in shaping the nation's governance and global standing. The defence minister said the Congress has sought to project the Constitution as its own contribution, while deliberately ignoring the contribution of several leaders. Rajnath Singh reflected on the Constitution's birth from extensive deliberations, underscored its reflection of India's civilizational values, and addressed recent efforts to politicize its legacy. “There has always been an attempt by a particular party to hijack the work of Constitution making...Today I want to make it clear, that our Constitution is not the gift of a single party. The Constitution of India was made by the people of India, in accordance with the values of India...Our government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working with the spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas, our government is working in accordance with the Dharma written in the Constitution of India. Our Constitution is progressive, inclusive, transformative... This is our country where a person born in a poor family can also become the Prime Minister of the country and he can also become the President of the country,” said Rajnath Singh. Speaking for the first time in Lok Sabha, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he has not understood that it is 'Bharat ka Samvidhan' not ‘Sangh ka Vidhan’. Priyanka Gandhi criticized Union Minister Rajnath Singh, accusing the ruling party of focusing on the past instead of addressing what they are doing for the country now. Priyanka Gandhi said the country has never stayed in the “hands of cowards for long”. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chief and her mother Sonia Gandhi, her husband Robert Vadra and son Raihan watched from the visitors gallery. The first session of the winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20.

