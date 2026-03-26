PM Modi tops global popularity charts at 68%- Where do Trump, Meloni, Macron rank in the survey? Full list

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as the world’s most popular democratic leader, securing a 68 per cent approval rating in the latest global survey conducted by US-based data analytics firm Morning Consult.

PM Modi retains top spot in Morning Consult global tracker According to the latest data published by Morning Consult, PM Modi’s approval rating stands at 68 per cent, with 26 per cent of respondents expressing disapproval and 6 per cent remaining undecided.

The survey, updated on March 9, draws on data collected between March 2 and March 8, 2026.

The firm noted that the ratings are calculated using a seven-day moving average of public opinion among adults across surveyed countries, offering a dynamic snapshot of political sentiment.

This marks a slight dip from last year, when PM Modi recorded a 75 per cent approval rating in the same tracker, yet he continues to lead the global rankings by a significant margin.

Trump, Macron, Meloni: Where other leaders stand

View full Image View full Image The survey places United States President Donald Trump considerably lower on the list, with an approval rating of 39 per cent.

The survey places United States President Donald Trump considerably lower on the list, with an approval rating of 39 per cent.

Disapproval for Trump stands at 55 per cent, while 6 per cent of respondents declined to offer an opinion. These ratings come at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions, including the ongoing war involving the US and Iran.

Swiss leader Guy Parmelin follows PM Modi in second place with a 62 per cent approval rating and relatively low disapproval levels at 20 per cent. South Korea’s President Lee Jae-myung ranks third, also with 62 per cent approval, though his disapproval rating is higher at 30 per cent.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney features within the top ten, occupying the seventh position with 55 per cent approval.

At the other end of the spectrum, French President Emmanuel Macron records the lowest approval among the leaders surveyed, with just 17 per cent approval and a striking 75 per cent disapproval rating.

Methodology behind the rankings Morning Consult emphasised that its global leader approval tracker reflects a rolling average, designed to smooth short-term fluctuations and provide a more stable measure of public sentiment.

The data is drawn from continuous surveys conducted across multiple countries, ensuring comparability across political systems.

PM Modi's Digital reach and global visibility Beyond approval ratings, PM Modi’s global profile has been bolstered by his digital presence. Earlier this year, he became the first world leader to cross 100 million followers on Instagram, marking a significant milestone in political communication.

Having joined the Meta-owned platform in 2014, his account has evolved into one of the most actively followed and engaged among global political figures, reflecting a broader strategy of direct outreach to citizens.

PM Modi's Record-breaking tenure in public office The latest survey coincides with another milestone in Modi’s political career. On March 22, he became the longest-serving head of government in Indian history, surpassing the record previously held by former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling.

Modi’s combined tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat and Prime Minister has now exceeded 8,931 days, edging past Chamling’s 8,930-day record.