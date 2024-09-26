Former Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the Opposition in Delhi must be “sad" to see him and Manish Sisodia in the Assembly. Arvind Kejriwal's verbal tirade follows his incarceration in the alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam. He was granted bail by the Supreme Court on September 13. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking at the Delhi Assembly for the first time after getting bail and since his resignation, Arvind Kejriwal said, “My colleagues in the opposition must be sad to see Manish Sisodia and me here [at the Assembly]. I always say PM Modi is very powerful and has a lot of resources but Modi is not God but the God who is there is with us. I want to thank the Supreme Court."

“Today, I went for a road inspection with the CM. Delhi University's roads used to be great before I went to jail and I have asked her to pass an order to repair the roads there," Arvind Kejriwal said, adding that he met a BJP leader 3-4 days ago and “I asked him if there was any benefit in sending me to jail, he said that we derailed the whole Delhi government." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I felt sad and angry," Arvind Kejriwal said, adding, “They wanted to defame AAP to gain votes. You have the Central government, you could have made 5000 Mohalla clinic, Manish Sisodia made 700 schools, you could've made 7000 schools instead you are trying to stop our work. People will only vote on doing work not stopping it."

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21, 2024, in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy 2021-22. On June 26, 2024, AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by CBI while he was in custody of the Enforcement Directorate in the excise case. He was granted bail on September 13 and subsequently resigned from his position as the chief minister.