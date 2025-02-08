Delhi Election Result 2025: Following the BJP's victory in the Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked "Yamuna Maiya Ki Jai" while addressing party workers at the BJP headquarters.

"I have taken a pledge during the election campaign that we will make Yamuna the pride and identity of Delhi," Modi said, vowing to revive the river and raking up the Yamuna ‘poisoned’ controversy that broke out between the AAP and BJP in the run-up to the elections.

What did PM Modi say on Yamuna in victory speech? “Maa Yamuna is the source of our spirituality. We bow down to the Yamuna devi who always wishes us well. But these people (AAP) did not pay any attention to Maa Yamuna, and insulted our beliefs. The beliefs of the people of Delhi were crushed under the feet of these people (AAP) and then blatantly accused Haryana,” PM Modi told BJP workers at the party headquarters.

“I have taken a pledge that we will make Yamuna the identity of Delhi. I know this is a difficult task and will take time. But if our resolve is strong, Yamuna Maa will keep her blessings on us irrespective of however long it takes and however much efforts it takes,” Modi added.

PM Modi thanked the people of Delhi for the BJP's win, declaring that the city had been freed from "AAP-da," a play on words referencing the Aam Aadmi Party. The BJP leader also emphasised that the people of Delhi are the "real owners" of the city and that there is no place for shortcuts and lies in politics.

Why is Yamuna Getting Polluted? The Yamuna River faces alarming pollution levels, particularly near Delhi, which contributes approximately 80 per cent of its pollution load. Faecal coliform counts, indicative of untreated sewage, soared to 7.9 million MPN/100ml in November 2023, far exceeding the healthy limit of 2,500 units.

Reports estimate that 800 million litres of largely untreated sewage and 44 million litres of industrial effluents are discharged into the Yamuna daily.

In Delhi, sewage treatment capacity has been increased to treat 35 million gallons a day, yet a large amount of untreated sewage continues to flow into the river.

Yamuna's pollution worsens significantly as it crosses Delhi, with the biological oxygen demand (BOD) levels spiking to 85mg/l at Asgarpur, 28 times higher than the 2mg/l at Palla, where the river enters Delhi, according to official data.

Why was Yamuna at the centre of Delhi poll campaigning? Modi's invocation of the Yamuna took on added significance given earlier controversies. Just weeks before the election, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal had alleged that the BJP in Haryana was mixing poison into the Yamuna River water being sent to Delhi, a claim PM Modi strongly refuted.