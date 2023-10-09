‘PM Modi will keep distracting in coming times’: Rahul Gandhi on caste census

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi came down heavily on PM Narendra Modi for not carrying out a caste census in the country, saying the decision to conduct a caste census was not political but based on justice. Rahul Gandhi also said that PM Narendra Modi was “incapable" and was employing distraction tactics to avoid the survey, saying hewould bring many distractions in the coming days.

Rahul Gandhi further said that as I had said about Covid-19, China, I am saying again that caste census will be conducted in the country and Congress will make this happen. Addressing a press conference on caste census, Rahul Gandhi said," PM's aim is to distract...In the coming times, he will keep bringing up many distractions...This [caste census] is not a political decision but a decision based on justice....Like I had said about Covid, China, I am saying again that caste census will be conducted in the country and Congress will make this happen..."

"The PM is incapable of doing the caste census. Our three out of four CMs are from the OBC category. Out of 10 BJP CMs, only one CM is from the OBC category. How many BJP CMs are from the OBC category? The PM doesn't work for the OBCs but to distract them from main issues," the Congress leader said after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting.

Rahul Gandhi also assured that it will pressurize the government to conduct the caste census.

"We will pressurize the BJP to conduct a caste census because the country needs it. As far as the INDIA alliance is concerned, I think most of the parties will support it. There might be just a few parties who might not support it but we don't have any problem," Rahul Gandhi added.

He also said that Chief Ministers of Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan believe that it is a very important step.

(With agency inputs)

