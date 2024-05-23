PM Modi's big claim at Punjab rally amid Lok Sabha elections: ‘Would have taken Kartarpur Sahib from Pakistan’
PM Modi launched a scathing critique of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab on Thursday, alleging that the state is grappling with a thriving drug trade and burdened with debt under the current government's leadership.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Addressing a public rally in Punjab's Patiala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he would have 'taken Kartarpur Sahib from Pakistan' and released 90,000 Pakistani soldiers who surrendered during the Bangladesh war. PM Modi accused the Congress of leaving Kartarpur Sahib with Pakistan.