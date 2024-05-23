Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Addressing a public rally in Punjab's Patiala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he would have 'taken Kartarpur Sahib from Pakistan' and released 90,000 Pakistani soldiers who surrendered during the Bangladesh war. PM Modi accused the Congress of leaving Kartarpur Sahib with Pakistan.

"Congress did the partition of the country in such a way that for 70 years, we had to look at Kartarpur Sahib through binoculars", PM Modi said at Patiala.

"When the Bangladesh war was fought, more than 90,000 Pakistani soldiers had surrendered. Had Modi been at that time, then I would have taken Kartarpur Sahib from Pakistan and then released their soldiers... I could not do that, but I did as much as I could. Today, the Kartarpur Sahib corridor is active for devotees to visit..." PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing critique of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab on Thursday, alleging that the state is grappling with a thriving drug trade and burdened with debt under the current government's leadership.

During his inaugural election rally in Punjab ahead of the seventh phase of Lok Sabha polls scheduled for June 1, Modi emphasized that Punjab has provided exemplary leadership to the nation across diverse sectors, ranging from agriculture to industry.

Subsequently, PM Modi criticized the Aam Aadmi Party, highlighting the exodus of industries from Punjab and the escalating drug trade. Modi emphasized that the state government relies heavily on debt to sustain its operations.

Modi stated that the government's authority does not hold sway in the region, where the sand and drug mafia, as well as shooter gangs, exert control.

"All ministers are enjoying it, and the 'kagzi CM' (chief minister just on paper) is always busy marking his presence in the 'Delhi darbar'," Modi said. Can such people undertake development in Punjab?"

He also attacked the AAP and the Congress for fighting the Lok Sabha polls together in Delhi and against each other in Punjab.

"In Punjab, they fight against each other in elections just to show people. Delhi's 'fiercely corrupt party' and the party which is guilty of anti-Sikh riots are doing a drama of fighting against each other (in Punjab)."

