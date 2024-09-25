PM Modi's ‘dalaal, damaad’ attack on Congress to woo Haryana ahead of voting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the main opposition party Congress in Haryana ahead of voting in Assembly elections 2024. Addressing an election rally in Sonipat, PM Modi fired at the Gandhi family, saying it is the most corrupt in the country. Taking potshots at Robert Vadra – Priyanka Gandhi's husband – the prime minister said Congress handed over the state to “damaad" and no job in the state was given without “kharchi-parchi (bribe)".
PM Modi also attacked the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka over the MUDA scam. Here's all that he spoke about at the Haryana election rally:
PM MODI'S HARYANA RALLY IN 8 POINTS
- PM Modi praised Haryana for its medal tally at Olympics and Paralympics. He said, “Haryana is the medal factory of India and the players of Haryana have played a very big role in the historical performance of India in the Olympics and Paralympics."
- He said, “India is putting in all possible efforts to host the 2036 edition of the Olympic Games. This will benefit the youth of Haryana a lot...Players from every village will get many opportunities. BJP established India's third sports university in Sonipat. Haryana BJP has announced that Olympic games nurseries will be established across every district in Haryana."
- Attacking Congress, PM Modi said, “Congress is the party that gave birth to and nurtured corruption in India's government system. Congress is the mother of corruption in India."
- PM Modi said, “Congress ka shahiparivar desh ka sabse bhrasht parivar hai. When the high command is corrupt then everyone gets the licence to do corruption and loot. Congress ne Haryana ko dalalon aur damadon ke hawale kar dia tha…Haryana mein ek bhi Naukri aisi nahin thi jahaan Kharchi aur Parchi na chalti ho...You need to keep this corrupt Congress miles away from power."
- “Look at the condition of the Congress in Karnataka. The Karnataka CM is accused in the land scam...Yesterday, the Karnataka High Court said that the investigation orders are correct and investigation should be done...Congress also did a scam in the funds meant for Dalits...There is no party more dishonest than Congress in the entire nation," PM Modi said.
- On reservation, PM Modi said “hatred towards reservation is in Congress' DNA…you have to be cautious of its anti-reservation tactics."
- Speaking of Congress-NC alliance in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) for the Assembly elections, PM Modi said, “Congress and its allies don't like peace; they want to bring back Article 370 in J-K."
- “If Congress comes to power even by mistake, it will destroy the state. Voting for Cong means putting Haryana's stability, development at stake," he said.
The Assembly election-bound Haryana votes on October 5.
