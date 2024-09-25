PM Modi's ‘dalaal, damaad’ attack on Congress to woo Haryana ahead of voting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the main opposition party Congress in Haryana ahead of voting in Assembly elections 2024. Addressing an election rally in Sonipat, PM Modi fired at the Gandhi family, saying it is the most corrupt in the country. Taking potshots at Robert Vadra – Priyanka Gandhi's husband – the prime minister said Congress handed over the state to “damaad" and no job in the state was given without “kharchi-parchi (bribe)".

