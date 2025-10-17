PM Modi's scathing attack on Congress: 'Those flaunting copies of Constitution are sheltering Maoists'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Congress party, alleging that the “urban Naxal ecosystem” that thrived during its rule had captured institutions and consistently attempted to cover up Maoist terror.

“Those who flaunt copies of the Constitution continue to shelter Maoist terror,” Modi said at the NDTV World Summit, accusing the opposition of double standards. Modi did not name Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is often seen carrying a copy of the Constitution these days.

PM Narendra Modi added that Maoist violence and its sympathisers had caused grave harm to the country. “Thousands have lost their lives due to them — they are doing a great disservice to the nation,” the Prime Minister said in his speech.

PM Modi highlighted that his government’s sustained efforts since 2014 have drastically reduced the spread of Naxal violence across India. “The number of Maoist-affected districts has dropped from 125 to just 11,” he said, crediting the security forces and developmental push in affected regions.

PM Modi's remarks came amid a government crackdown on Naxalites. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday declared Abujhmarh hilly forest area in Chhattisgarh's North Bastar Naxal-free after 170 Maoists surrendered.

The development comes a day after 27 Maoists, including 10 women, surrendered to security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.

India will no longer remain silent: PM Modi PM Modi also stated that a self-reliant India will no longer remain silent. "Now, the self-reliant India does not stay silent, it gives a befitting response through surgical strikes, airstrikes and Operation Sindoor. During Covid, when everyone was thinking about how this country will save itself, India proved every assumption wrong. We defeated the challenge and became the fastest-growing economy," he said.

Those who flaunt copies of the Constitution continue to shelter Maoist terror.

“The day is not far when India will be totally free from Naxalism and Maoist violence — this too is Modi’s guarantee,” the Prime Minister asserted.