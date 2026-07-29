‘PM must sack Amit Shah’: Rahul Gandhi steps up attack on Govt over NEET protest crackdown

Stepping up his attack on the Union government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on 29 July urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sack Home Minister Amit Shah and demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the 'brutalities.'

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha alleged that he was not allowed to speak in Lok Sabha and everytime he tries to speak there, he is ‘silenced.’

Either Shah ordered that students be shot with pellet guns and beaten with lathis with nails or he was unaware, Gandhi said, referring to the crackdown by security forces during the July 20 Cockroach Janta Party-led protest march to Parliament.

"If he ordered it, he is culpable and if he did not know then he is incompetent," Gandhi said at a press conference.

"As you saw today, the leader of opposition is not allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha. Multiple times, I asked the speaker to bring order to the house so that I can speak. Multiple times, (Union minsters Kiren) Rijiju, Rajnath Singh were allowed to speak and the excuse was that I said something about Home Minister Shah," Gandhi said.

"I said Shah was responsible for the brutality that was carried out. I was given an assurance that if I apologise, I will be allowed to speak. I will never apologise to the BJP-RSS," he said.

It is my right to raise issues that are important to the country, Gandhi asserted. The ‘brutalisation of our students’ assault on our students is a fundamental issue, he said.

This is the man who beat you: RaGa Pointing to a picture of Shah on the screen at the press conference, Gandhi said to students, "This is the man who beat you, thrashed you, humiliated you and shot you with pellet guns."

"We will ensure that the students who were beaten get justice, people who shot students with pellet guns are punished," he said.

So it is our advice to the prime minister to sack Shah, he said.

Supreme Court-monitored probe Gandhi also demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the alleged police excesses.

Earlier, in Lok Sabha, the Leader of Opposition alleged that Shah had authorised police excesses against student protesters, triggering a massive uproar in the Lok Sabha during a debate on the bill to amend the anti-paper leaks law.

A lie, says BJP Earlier, the BJP rejected as a "lie" Rahul Gandhi's claim that police fired bullets at students during their march to Parliament last week following Home Minister Amit Shah's order, alleging that the Congress leader is attempting to spread confusion and incite anarchy for political gains.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, party spokesperson Sambit Patra also slammed Gandhi for his remarks that Shah travels in a convoy of 30 cars because he is scared.

This is the man who beat you, thrashed you, humiliated you and shot you with pellet guns.

"It is a lie. Even the prime minister's cavalcade perhaps does not have 30 cars. Rahul Gandhi, come and show me where are those 30 cars that you saw in Amit Shah's convoy," the BJP MP said.