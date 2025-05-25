PM Narendra Modi likely to visit poll-bound West Bengal on May 29, Amit Shah to follow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit poll-bound West Bengal on May 29, a senior BJP leader said on Sunday. PM Modi will be attending a meeting in Alipurduar district, for which he will visit the state.

The leader, as per a report by PTI, further said that PM Modi is expected to address a public meeting on May 29. West Bengal is set to go into polls around May 2026.

“Till now it has been scheduled that Modi ji will arrive at Alipurduar from Sikkim on May 29. He is expected to hold a public meeting and also an administrative meeting on that day ...,” he was quoted as saying.

Amit Shah to follow PM Modi's visit Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also expected to visit West Bengal on May 31 for a two-day tour, the senior BJP leader said.

“Amit Shah ji is likely to arrive in the city on May 31 evening and hold a series of meetings with state and district level leaders on June 1 to discuss organisational matters to discuss the party's strategy as assembly polls are just one year away,” he said.

PM Modi to visit Gujarat PM Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from May 26, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for a series of development projects worth over ₹82,950 crore across Dahod, Bhuj, and Gandhinagar.

According to an official release from the Gujarat government, on May 26, in Bhuj, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for 33 development projects amounting to ₹53,414 crore. Later that day, he will attend a programme at Kharod in Dahod, where he will launch projects worth over ₹24,000 crore, including key railway initiatives and works by various state government departments through inauguration and foundation stone laying.

On May 27, the Prime Minister will participate in a special event at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for development projects worth ₹5,536 crore under multiple departments.