PM Narendra Modi on 2 day visit to Russia: ‘Agenda will be extensive,’ says Kremlin. Top Updates here

‘The agenda will be extensive, if not to say overbusy. It will be an official visit, and we hope that the heads will be able to talk in an informal way as well,’ said Dmitry Peskov

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
First Published7 Jul 2024, 01:31 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi's 2-day Russia visit begins on July 8
PM Narendra Modi’s 2-day Russia visit begins on July 8

Prime minister Narendra Modi will be in Moscow from July 8 to 9 for the India-Russia Bilateral Summit. Russia said this visit would be very “important” and “full fledged”,with Russia-India relations at its centre.

This year's India-Russia talks marks the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit. Modi would be visiting Moscow for the first time ever since the Russia Ukraine war started in February 2022.

Also Read | Beijing, Moscow go from ‘no limits’ friendship to frenemies in Russia’s backyard

Prime Minister Modi’s schedule in Moscow is expected to be an extensive one, said Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov to VGTRK–a Russian state run television channel. The two leaders from Russia and India would be able to have informal talks, said Peskov.

PM Narendra Modi's Russia visit: Top updates

  • PM Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin would review the multifaceted relations of India Russia, followed by discussions on global and regional affairs of mutual interest, said the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday
  • Peskov hoped for an extensive, but not overbusy program for Modi. "Obviously, the agenda will be extensive, if not to say overbusy. It will be an official visit, and we hope that the heads will be able to talk in an informal way as well,” said the Kremlin spokesperson.

Also Read | PM Modi says, India-Austria partnership will be build on ‘shared values of…’
  • One to one talks, involving delegations, would form the key highlights of Modi’s visit to Russia, said Peskov.“We are expecting a very important and full-fledged visit, which is so crucial for Russian-Indian relations,” he was quoted as saying by the Russian government owned Tass news agency.
  • Modi’s last visit to Russia was in 2019. He went to attend an economic conference in the Far East city of Vladivostok.

Also Read | US has ‘some concerns’ over India-Russia military engagement, says Kurt Campbell

Over the past 10 years, Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin have met each other 16 times, noted Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, India. The leaders last met in 2022, in Uzbekistan for the SCO summit.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:7 Jul 2024, 01:31 PM IST
HomePoliticsPM Narendra Modi on 2 day visit to Russia: ‘Agenda will be extensive,’ says Kremlin. Top Updates here

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

324.00
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
6.65 (2.1%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

288.20
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
11.15 (4.02%)

Tata Steel

174.75
03:58 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-1.5 (-0.85%)

HDFC Bank

1,648.10
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-78.5 (-4.55%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Raymond

3,226.70
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
284.8 (9.68%)

B E M L

5,066.20
03:54 PM | 5 JUL 2024
412.35 (8.86%)

HBL Power Systems

569.80
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
39.9 (7.53%)

The New India Assurance Company

273.75
03:56 PM | 5 JUL 2024
17.85 (6.98%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,020.00-73.00
    Chennai
    74,819.0072.00
    Delhi
    74,529.00-435.00
    Kolkata
    74,819.00-218.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.92/L0.17
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Politics

    More From Popular in Politics
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue