‘The agenda will be extensive, if not to say overbusy. It will be an official visit, and we hope that the heads will be able to talk in an informal way as well,’ said Dmitry Peskov

Prime minister Narendra Modi will be in Moscow from July 8 to 9 for the India-Russia Bilateral Summit. Russia said this visit would be very "important" and "full fledged",with Russia-India relations at its centre.

This year's India-Russia talks marks the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit. Modi would be visiting Moscow for the first time ever since the Russia Ukraine war started in February 2022.

Prime Minister Modi's schedule in Moscow is expected to be an extensive one, said Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov to VGTRK–a Russian state run television channel. The two leaders from Russia and India would be able to have informal talks, said Peskov.

PM Narendra Modi's Russia visit: Top updates PM Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin would review the multifaceted relations of India Russia, followed by discussions on global and regional affairs of mutual interest, said the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday

Peskov hoped for an extensive, but not overbusy program for Modi. "Obviously, the agenda will be extensive, if not to say overbusy. It will be an official visit, and we hope that the heads will be able to talk in an informal way as well," said the Kremlin spokesperson.

One to one talks, involving delegations, would form the key highlights of Modi’s visit to Russia, said Peskov.“We are expecting a very important and full-fledged visit, which is so crucial for Russian-Indian relations," he was quoted as saying by the Russian government owned Tass news agency.

Modi’s last visit to Russia was in 2019. He went to attend an economic conference in the Far East city of Vladivostok.

Over the past 10 years, Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin have met each other 16 times, noted Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, India. The leaders last met in 2022, in Uzbekistan for the SCO summit.

