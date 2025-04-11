‘We will take Tamil Nadu to new heights’, says PM Modi as AIADMK returns to BJP-led NDA; targets DMK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the renewed alliance between the AIADMK and the BJP in Tamil Nadu ahead of assembly elections, and said that they will take Tamil Nadu to new heights.

“Stronger together, united towards Tamil Nadu’s progress,” the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

Narendra Modi further said that he was ‘glad’ that the AIADMK has joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

“Glad that AIADMK joins the NDA family. Together, with our other NDA partners, we will take Tamil Nadu to new heights of progress and serve the state diligently. We will ensure a government that fulfils the vision of the great MGR and Jayalalithaa Ji,” he said.

The Prime Minister also took a dig at the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu.

“For the sake of Tamil Nadu’s progress and to preserve the uniqueness of Tamil culture, it is important the corrupt and divisive DMK is uprooted at the earliest, which our alliance will do,” PM Modi said.

AIADMK, BJP join hands in Tamil Nadu The AIADMK and BJP on Friday came together again after nearly two years to join hands and form an alliance. Union Home Minsiter Amit Shah announced that the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election will be fought under the leadership of AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami.

“The leaders of AIADMK and BJP have decided to fight next TN Assembly polls along with allies under the NDA banner. This election will be fought at the national level under Narendra Modi's leadership and AIADMK chief Edappadi Palaniswami at state level,” Amit Shah told reporters at a press conference.

"The DMK criticised the AIADMK for joining hands with BJP, calling the alliance a big “betrayal of Tamil Nadu.”

The alliance came on a day that witnessed many twists and turns. By late afternoon, Shah stitched up BJP's alliance with Tamil Nadu's main opposition party AIADMK following a discussion with RSS ideologue and S Gurumurthy.

The two parties in 2019 fought the Lok Sabha elections together and again joined hands to fight the Assembly polls two years later. However, following DMK's win, they fell apart and announced that they were breaking the alliance in September 2023.

“I am confident NDA will get massive majority and form NDA government in Tamil Nadu,” he added.