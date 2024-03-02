PM Narendra Modi's message after BJP announces first candidate list: ‘I bow to…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be contesting for the third time from the Varanasi constituency in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, has expressed his gratitude to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership and all the party karyakartas (workers) for showing a 'constant' faith in him.

In a post on X, PM Modi said he looks forward to serving the people of Kashi for the third time. “I thank the @BJP4India leadership and bow to the crores of selfless Party Karyakartas for their constant faith in me. I look forward to serving my sisters and brothers of Kashi for the third time," PM Modi said. “In 2014, I went to Kashi with a commitment to fulfil people’s dreams and empower the poorest of the poor. Over the last ten years, we have made significant progress across various sectors and worked towards a better Kashi. These efforts will continue with even greater vigour. I would also like to convey a special gratitude to the people of Kashi for their blessings, which I cherish greatly," the prime minister said.

In another post, PM Modi congratulated all the 194 candidates who have been named in the first list of the BJP. “Our Party has announced candidates for some of the seats and will be announcing the rest in the coming days. I congratulate all those who have been nominated as our Party’s candidates and wish them the very best," he said.

PM Modi further said that the efforts made by the Central government in the last ten years continue with even greater vigour.

“We are going to the people on the basis of our track record of good governance and ensuring the fruits of progress reach the poorest of the poor. I am sure that the 140 crore people of India will bless us yet again and give us even more strength in fulfilling their aspirations and creating a Viksit Bharat," PM Modi said.

The BJP on Saturday released its first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha poll in which it has contested 34 Union ministers. The party announced 51 candidates in Uttar Pradesh, 24 in Madhya Pradesh, 15 each in Gujarat and Rajasthan, 20 for West Bengal, 12 in Kerala, 11 each for Assam, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, nine in Telangana, five for Delhi, two for Jammu and Kashmir, two for Arunachal Pradesh, one for Goa, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Daman and Diu also.

(With agency inputs)

