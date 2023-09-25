'PM troubled by MP CM's lies..' Kamal Nath mocks Shivraj Singh Chouhan2 min read 25 Sep 2023, 11:58 AM IST
Congress state unit President Kamal Nath on 25 September mocked Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan for being excluded from the BJP's election campaign. He added that even Prime Minister is troubled by the double speed of lies machine by MP CM Chouhan.
Earlier, when Home Minister Amit Shah was asked about the CM face for MP polls this, he said that the party would decide on the Chief Minister's post only after the elections.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh', a mega congregation of BJP workers in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal today. The event is scheduled to take place at Jamboree Maidan in Bhopal. Since the last few weeks, the BJP has been taking out the yatras, a mass-contact programme, from five different places in Madhya Pradesh, where the assembly polls are due this year-end. The 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' is being organised on the birth anniversary of party ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay. According to a senior BJP member, about 10 lakh workers are expected to participate in the mega congregation.
2018 Assembly election
In the 2018 assembly elections, the BJP missed another shot to power by a whisker as Congress won 114 out of 230 seats, restricting the saffron party to 109. The Congress under Kamal Nath formed a coalition government with the support of Independents, BSP, and SP. However, the dispensation collapsed after 15 months when a string of Congress MLAs led by Jyotiraditya Scindia, now a Union minister, joined the saffron party, paving the way for the return of Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the chief minister.
