'PM troubled by MP CM's lies..' Kamal Nath mocks Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Congress state unit President Kamal Nath mocks Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan for being excluded from BJP's election campaign, accuses him of spreading lies about farmers' income, gas cylinder prices, and Bundelkhand package.

Congress state unit President Kamal Nath on 25 September mocked Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan for being excluded from the BJP's election campaign. He added that even Prime Minister is troubled by the double speed of lies machine by MP CM Chouhan.

In a post on X, he wrote, “Shivraj ji, Be patient today. Whenever the Prime Minister comes to Madhya Pradesh, you involve him in one or the other lie. Along with the people of Madhya Pradesh, the Prime Minister is also troubled by the double speed of your lie machine, that is why he has excluded you from the entire election campaign. You have become the first Chief Minister of the country who is the Chief Minister but is not the face of the Chief Minister."

Stating his list of lies, he wrote, "You told him in Rewa that the income of farmers has more than doubled, whereas in his NITI Aayog report, the income of farmers of Madhya Pradesh had decreased."

He further stated his other lies on gas cylinder and petrol prices in the state.

He wrote, “In Bhopal you handed him the wrong leaflet and he told the price of petrol in Madhya Pradesh was less than 100 litres. In this way they were included in another lie."

"Your lies on gas cylinder prices are also hitting the Prime Minister. You don't give it to anyone, but say that you will give a gas cylinder for ₹450, whereas the Prime Minister says that you will give a cylinder for ₹900.

He further stated, "During the Prime Minister's visit to Sagar district, you told him that the Congress government did not pay attention to Bundelkhand whereas the UPA government had given a special Bundelkhand package of ₹7200 crore to the Bundelkhand region."

Earlier, when Home Minister Amit Shah was asked about the CM face for MP polls this, he said that the party would decide on the Chief Minister's post only after the elections.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh', a mega congregation of BJP workers in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal today. The event is scheduled to take place at Jamboree Maidan in Bhopal. Since the last few weeks, the BJP has been taking out the yatras, a mass-contact programme, from five different places in Madhya Pradesh, where the assembly polls are due this year-end. The 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' is being organised on the birth anniversary of party ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay. According to a senior BJP member, about 10 lakh workers are expected to participate in the mega congregation.

2018 Assembly election In the 2018 assembly elections, the BJP missed another shot to power by a whisker as Congress won 114 out of 230 seats, restricting the saffron party to 109. The Congress under Kamal Nath formed a coalition government with the support of Independents, BSP, and SP. However, the dispensation collapsed after 15 months when a string of Congress MLAs led by Jyotiraditya Scindia, now a Union minister, joined the saffron party, paving the way for the return of Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the chief minister.

