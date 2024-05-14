'PM's confused': Congress leader Jairam Ramesh hits out, says no 'lehar' only 'zehar' in Modi's language
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh claimed the Congress is battling to save the Constitution in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, supporting his claims with the 5 'Nyays' put forth by the party.
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh charged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in a confused state and his language indicates the ‘zehar’ (poison) being infused in public discourse by the ruling party.