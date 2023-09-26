Poland exploring extradition of Nazi war veteran lauded in Canadian Parliament

Poland exploring extradition of Nazi war veteran lauded in Canadian Parliament1 min read 26 Sep 2023, 10:24 PM IST
Yaroslav Hunka, a Nazi war veteran, was given a standing ovation in the Canadian Parliament last week. After a row erupted, Ottawa claimed to be not thoroughly aware about the 98-year-old's military background.
Poland is exploring legal and diplomatic options to seek the extradition of Yaroslav Hunka, a 98-year-old Nazi war veteran, who was honoured in the Canadian Parliament last week, as per a statement issued by Polish minister Przemysław Czarnek.
