Poland To Trump: Russian Drone Incursion Wasn’t a Mistake

Poland’s prime minister rejected Donald Trump’s assertion that this week’s incursion by Russian drones may not have been intentional as European leaders struggle with the president’s apparent ambivalence.

The US leader said Wednesday’s incident, in which NATO forces shot down several Russian drones that had breached Polish airspace, “could have been a mistake.” Trump added that he was displeased with the “whole situation,” without elaborating.

“We would also wish that the drone attack on Poland was a mistake,” Prime Minister Donald Tusk said in a post on X Friday. “But it wasn’t. And we know it.”

The drone incursions came a week after Trump hosted Polish President Karol Nawrocki at the White House and made a pledge to maintain or even increase US troop presence in the NATO member, which became the main hub for the western aid to Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion began.

The two leaders spoke on Wednesday as Warsaw pressed allies for additional support. While almost all European leaders condemned Moscow for the attack and some agreed to deliver additional air defense systems to Poland, Trump’s equivocation has been jarring.

“What’s with Russia violating Poland’s airspace with drones? Here we go!” Trump said in a Truth Social post hours after the incursion. He didn’t elaborate.

Poland is NATO’s highest defense spenders at almost 5% of GDP, the fact repeatedly praised by Trump. Warsaw has also purchased large amounts of US equipment and discussed joint investments with Washington as part of its military buildup.

