'GST can be reduced across all four slabs'

The loss MSMEs suffered for three months have broken their backbone. If the moratorium period (on repayment of loans) is not extended, there will again be cash flow issues. Many MSMEs fear these loans might turn into non-performing assets (NPAs), which would mean closure of business. The second challenge is the cost of finance. The banks are lending at between 7.5% to 9%. However, not everyone is getting that finance. Most MSMEs don’t have exposure to banks. They have exposure to non-banking financal companies (NBFCs), where the cost of funding is 12-14%. Third is the demand side. Unless immediate measures are taken to boost the demand, there would be more competition — more companies would target the same demand. That would affect pricing and margins. MSMEs require a second round of package because covid-19 is going to last between six and nine months.