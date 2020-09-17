‘Pandemic showed up historic neglect of the health sector’

I have already given a report for one year, 2020-21, in the context of the economic slowdown at that time, because you know even before covid-19, if you look at the figures around October of last year, when we gave the report we factored in that we wanted to look to better growth prospects. To some extent, for 2020-21, whatever we wanted to give, we have given to the President, the government accepted it and placed before Parliament. We are now expected to give a report for the period that begins 2021-22. The first challenge is to assess the impact of the pandemic on the work of the commission. Clearly, there is huge uncertainty and huge vulnerabilities. Uncertainty in the sense that we do not know the path of the pandemic. We do not know when it will end, in what manner and what are the other consequences it will have. The fiscal pressures in dealing with issues of livelihood is a totally new factor the commission has had to deal with.