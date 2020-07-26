Jaipur (Rajasthan) : Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said the entire country was worried as 'the democracy is in danger' and the Congress' 'Speak Up For Democracy' campaign had a message to convey that the general public and those in power need to understand.

Taking to Twitter, Gehlot took part in #SpeakUpForIndia campaign writing (roughly translated from Hindi), "Today the whole country is worried because democracy is in danger. #SpeakUpForDemocracy program has a message to convey, the general public will also have to understand it on one side, and on the other side, those in the rule will also have to understand. The type of environment prevailing in the country today is worrying."

Gehlot in a video message said, "The way the government is seeking permission from the Governor in Rajasthan to go to the Vidhan Sabha...The ruling party is always reluctant, the opposition demands but here we are demanding. However, we haven't received any answer regarding that."

He continued saying that if the democracy was not strong, then even PM Narendra Modi couldn't become the Prime Minister.

"He and his government will have to think at stopping attempting to topple the governments, following which the democracy will be strengthened," said Gehlot. Earlier on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi appealed to the citizens to raise their voice to "protect democracy" and launched the party's campaign #SpeakUpForDemocracy.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader posted a video with the caption "Let's unite in #SpeakUpForDemocracy and raise our voice to protect democracy" (translated from Hindi).The video posted by the Congress leader has a voiceover in which the Congress party accuses the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "ripping up Constitution", "demolishing democracy" and "murdering democracy in Rajasthan".

Rajasthan plunged into a political crisis after differences between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot came out in the open. Pilot was removed as the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and the state unit chief of the party.

