DELHI : The government on Monday said 16 districts in the country, which earlier had covid-19 cases, have not reported any new infection in the past 28 days. Further, a total of 85 districts from (25 states/Union territories) have not reported any new case in the past 14 days.

“However, two districts have now shown fresh cases, which earlier did not have any fresh case in the past 28 days and those are Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar in Punjab," said Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, Union health ministry.

“As of now, 6,184 people have been cured with a recovery rate of 22.17%," he said.

A majority of states have indicated that they want to extend the lockdown beyond 3 May, however, green zones may get some relief from restrictions.

Public health experts have said that authorities need to take precautions even in the green zones.

“Adequate precautions should be taken to keep areas outside the containment zones safe from the threat of transmission. Police personnel must increase patrolling on roads and keep a close watch on district borders," said Dr H.S. Chhabra, medical director at Indian Spinal Injuries Centre in New Delhi.

The government’s Empowered Group 5 (EG5) on covid-19 shared updates related to supply chain and logistical arrangements made in the country since the novel coronavirus outbreak. “Government is taking steps to tackle challenges in four critical sectors, viz. agriculture, manufacturing, logistics and feeding vulnerable groups," said Parameswaran Iyer, secretary, department of drinking water and sanitation, and convener of the EG5. In the same period, Iyer said, the percentage of railway rakes moved has increased from 67% to 76%.

Share Via