OPEN APP
Home >Politics >Policy >16 Opposition parties to boycott president's address to Parliament
We're issuing a statement from 16 political parties that we're boycotting President's Address that will be delivered at Parliament tomorrow: GN Azad, Congress (ANI)
We're issuing a statement from 16 political parties that we're boycotting President's Address that will be delivered at Parliament tomorrow: GN Azad, Congress (ANI)

16 Opposition parties to boycott president's address to Parliament

1 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2021, 02:52 PM IST PTI

  • President Ram Nath Kovind would address the joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament on January 29

NEW DELHI : A total of 16 Opposition parties have decided to boycott the president's address to the joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament in solidarity with the farmers protesting the new farm laws, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Thursday.

The 16 Opposition parties also demand a probe into the Centre's role in violence on Republic Day in Delhi, said the leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha while speaking to the media with Congress' chief whip in Lok Sabha, K Suresh, by his side.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

The Congress on Wednesday had held Union Home Minister Amit Shah responsible for the violence that shook the national capital on Republic Day and said he should be sacked immediately.

The Congress had also accused the Modi government of being part of a concerted conspiracy to malign the farmers' agitation by allowing some miscreants to enter the Red Fort complex and hoist a religious flag, in their bid to ensure that the farmers bury their demand for the repeal of the three new agri laws.

President Ram Nath Kovind would address the joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament on January 29.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout