$1tn plan to help developing nations take on climate change gains momentum
Biden administration supports drive to boost lending by World Bank and others, but some Republican lawmakers are leery of focus on financing renewable energy
WASHINGTON :Global leaders are pushing the World Bank and other international development banks to revamp their lending practices to help poorer nations address climate change and soaring debt burdens.
The effort, which comes as poor nations suffer economic difficulties amplified by the war in Ukraine, gained momentum during the COP 27 climate summit this month. Nations agreed there to set up a fund that would pay for climate-related damage in countries deemed particularly vulnerable.
Supporters say rich nations need to overhaul their development banks so they can provide funds at below-market—or “concessional"—rates to developing nations to pay for clean energy projects and infrastructure. Such efforts could expand lending safely by as much as $1 trillion, they say.
“We need a surge of concessional financing," French President Emmanuel Macron said in a speech during the conference.
Mr. Macron is among the leaders backing the so-called Bridgetown Initiative championed by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley. The initiative calls for more aggressive use of financial resources at the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund to expand lending to low and mid-income countries by $1 trillion.
Separately, a panel convened by Group of 20 major economies made recommendations in July aimed at increasing the banks’ lending by “several hundreds of billions of dollars over the medium term" through a more efficient use of their balance sheets, including raising risk tolerance.
The proposals don’t specifically call for a fresh infusion of traditional capital from rich nations. Rather, they rely on leveraging existing capital and using financial instruments including the IMF’s special drawing rights, an international reserve asset that countries can use to lend funds at low rates. Other tools such as loan guarantees and securitization of projects are also under discussion.
Analysts at Moody’s Investors Service, a credit-rating company, said in a November report they expected the banks to adopt most, if not all, of the G-20 panel’s recommendations, which have broad support of the Biden White House and administrations of other big economies.
Responding to discussions at COP27, World Bank President David Malpass said the bank plans to issue a paper before the end of the year, laying out a road map for expanding its role to reflect recent pushes from member governments, including the recommendations from the G-20 panel, according to aNov. 14 note to all bank staff.
Recognizing that the bank’s ongoing efforts to address climate and other challenges facing developing nations weren’t sufficient, he said he welcomed calls for an increased role for the bank. “This is in line with our historical ability to consistently evolve as an institution to address the changing needs facing development," he said.
John Kerry, President Biden’s climate envoy, said at the Bloomberg Green event on the sidelines of COP27 that an overhaul must be accomplished before next spring to implement “a major significant drawing" on the banks’ capital, which could free up $400 billion to $500 billion without a new capital infusion to the banks. “If you leverage, maybe you are over a trillion dollars. That’s real stuff," he said.
Emerging markets and developing countries excluding China will need roughly $1 trillion annually by 2025 and about $2.4 trillion by 2030 to fund investments needed to cap global warming at 1.5 degrees in line with the Paris climate-change agreement,according to a forecast by a panel convened by leaders of the COP 26 and COP27 gatherings.
While government authorities and investors could cover some of the requirements, roughly $1 trillion must be raised externally every year, the panel said.
The estimated $1 trillion in annual spending would be covered by a mix of public and private funding sources, and is separate from the discussions for a one-time increase of development bank lending by $1 trillion.
The initiatives come as wealthy nations have fallen short of their longstanding climate pledge to provide $100 billion in grants and loans annually to help developing countries cope with climate change by 2020.
Rich governments’ spending during the pandemic and aid to Ukraine—as well as mistrust of multilateral institutions among some conservative lawmakers—make it even harder for the U.S. and others to offer direct contributions to help the developing world.
In addition to to the costs of addressing climate change, higher energy and food prices caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have strained budgets and increased debt levels at many developing nations. The Fed’s rapid interest-rate increases have raised costs of those that borrowed in dollars. This year, the world’s 73 poorest nations owe $44 billion in debt-service fees to bilateral and private lenders, more than they receive in foreign aid.
The confluence of such factors has prompted nations to focus on the World Bank and other lenders, which have been criticized for what some see as their risk-averse lending stance and insufficient focus on climate finance.
“We need the banks, in particular the World Bank, to be extremely forward leaning on this stuff because it is the most flexible multilateral instrument that we have available to us," said Rachel Kyte, dean of the Fletcher School at Tufts University who specializes in development finance and energy policy.
Developing nations have complained about a shortage of affordable loans to pay for projects to meet climate goals. The Bridgetown Initiative estimates the cost of capital to finance a private-sector renewable energy project to be roughly 4% in wealthy countries, compared with 15% in developing nations.
Sumant Sinha, chief executive of ReNew Power, one of India’s largest renewable energy companies, said there is a shortage of debt financing for renewable energy projects in India, adding, “The international bank market or the syndicated loan market are just not there, and multilaterals, the only other source of finance, are doing a very poor job frankly."
A World Bank spokesman said the bank devotes significant portions of its resources to finance climate action, with 36% of total lending allocated for the purpose during the current fiscal year that started July 1.
Some Republican lawmakers expressed concerns about multilateral lenders shifting sharply to clean-energy financing.
Rep. Patrick McHenry (R., N.C.), the top Republican of the House Financial Services Committee, and Rep. French Hill (R., Ark.) called on Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in an October letter to push multilateral banks to finance nuclear projects to attain a diverse mix of energy sources.
“Relying exclusively on renewables is not a sustainable energy policy, especially for developing countries," the lawmakers said.
The current discussions center on the World Bank, which was established after World War II to help finance reconstruction of damaged infrastructure, factories and farms. It and other multilateral development banks issue bonds on international capital markets to raise most of their resources, which they lend out for development projects such as roads, health and basic education at favorable financial terms.
According to the Center for Global Development, a Washington think tank, multilateral development banks collectively committed about $63 billion in climate finance during 2021.
In a Nov. 3 report, analysts at Moody’s said the World Bank and other top development banks have room to increase their lending without jeopardizing their high credit ratings, which allow them to raise funds at rock-bottom interest rates. They estimate the top banks could increase their leverage—the amount of loans compared with their equity—to five to six times, compared with well below twice currently for the World Bank’s lending arms, International Finance Corp. and International Development Association.
“Given the scale of the challenges, the development banks must continue to explore financial innovations to responsibly stretch their existing balance sheets," Ms. Yellen said in an October speech “The resources available to these banks are scarce and must be used most effectively."
—Matthew Dalton contributed to this article.