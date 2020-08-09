Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Minister of State (I/C) for Labour & Employment and Shri Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister of Haryana inaugurated Plasma Bank at ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Faridabad (Haryana) through video conference from Haryana Bhawan.

Santosh Kumar Gangwar commended the efforts being made by ESIC, an organisation under his Ministry, to combat COVID-19 and added ESIC has been working continuously since its inception to provide social security to its insured persons in India.

Here are the 10 points regarding ESIC hospitals which are converted in covid-19 hospitals:

21 ESIC Hospitals across India have been converted into dedicated Covid-19 hospitals.

More than 2400 isolation beds, 550 ICU/HDU beds with 200 ventilators have also been made available in these hospitals.

Quarantine facility (approx. 1300 Beds) has been made functional in 04 ESIC Hospitals at Alwar (Rajasthan), Bihta, Patna (Bihar), Gulbarga (Karnataka) and Korba (Chhattisgarh).

Besides, Covid-19 testing facility has been made available at ESIC Hospital, Faridabad (Haryana), Basaidarapur (New Delhi) and Sanathnagar, Hyderabad. Plasma therapy is also being provided at ESIC Hospitals, Faridabad and Sanathnagar, Hyderabad for the treatment of serious patients of COVID-19.

Santosh Kumar Gangwar commended the efforts being made by ESIC, an organisation under his Ministry, to combat COVID-19 and added ESIC has been working continuously since its inception to provide social security to its insured persons in India.

The services of ESIC have been expanded to about 566 districts out of 722 districts. About 12 crore beneficiaries are receiving ESI facilities.

Immunohematology and Blood transfusion Department, ESIC Medical College & Hospital, Faridabad had started Convalescent Plasma therapy under PLACID Trial with permission from Indian Council Of Medical Research on 20th May 2020. First Plasmapheresis was conducted on 2nd June 2020 and more than 25 procedures have been done till date. Accordingly, first Plasma therapy was done on 8th June 2020 and a total of 35 patients have been given transfusions so far.

ESIC Medical College Faridabad is a dedicated 540 bedded COVID Hospital with ICU Beds for the treatment of Covid-19 patients of Haryana. Besides, Covid-19 testing facility has also been made available at ESIC Hospital, Faridabad (Haryana). The medical college is equipped with latest equipments, air conditioned classrooms, labs, etc.

The hospital associated with this medical college is centrally air conditioned with inpatient and outpatient departments and provides treatment facilities through various departments.

This hospital is equipped with facilities such as OPD, IPD, Wards, Emergency, Diagnostic Services, Operation Theatres, ICU, CT Scan, MRI and many more for the Insured Persons and their dependents. This Hospital is exclusively run for the benefit of insured persons and their family members covered under ESI Scheme.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via