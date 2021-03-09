301 posts vacant at NCLT benches: Government

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI : As many as 301 posts, including that of President, are lying vacant at the benches of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), according to the government.

"As on date, total posts of one President, 22 members and 278 officers and other employees are vacant in benches of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)," he said in a written reply.

According to him, 5 members and 29 members were appointed in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

"... recommendations of Selection Committee have been received to appoint 21 members against the vacancies arisen up to 31.12.2020.

"Recruitment Rules (RRs) for the posts of officers and other employees have been notified and process to fill up the vacant posts on promotion, deputation/ absorption and fresh recruitment has been initiated," the minister said.

