The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council met on Wednesday to discuss on compensating states for revenue shortfall. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the 41st GST Council meet. Union minister of state for finance and corporate affairs Anurag Thakur and finance ministers of all the states and union territories were present in GST Council meet.

Under the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, states were guaranteed payment for any loss of revenue in the first five years of GST implementation from July 1, 2017. The shortfall is calculated assuming a 14% annual growth in GST collections by states over the base year of 2015-16. In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the compensation cess collection has plunged in the last few months. The states say the Centre is "morally bound" to compensate and the "refusal is nothing short of a betrayal".

The GST Council meet is underway.

Here are all the LIVE updates from 41st GST Council meet

-As the GST Council meeting is still in progress, the virtual media briefing is delayed. The briefing will commence after the GST Council meeting gets over. Inconvenience is regretted, ministry of finance tweeted.

-Who will compensate for revenue shortfall?

States that do not see at least a 14% annual growth in GST revenue are supposed to be compensated for the shortfall till 2022.

The Centre earlier the compensation cess fund does not have enough funds to due to the fall in GST collection.

-Centre should guarantee state borrowing to meet GST shortfall: Sushil Modi

The central government should stand as a guarantor for any borrowing by states to meet the shortfall in Goods and Service Tax (GST) in case the former finds it difficult to raise debt for the purpose, Bihar's deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi. Read more.

-On Wednesday, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi held a meeting with chief ministers of Congress-ruled states and their counterparts of West Bengal, Maharashtra and Jharkhand on the issues related to GST dues of states and said the refusal to pay GST compensation to states is nothing short of betrayal on the part of the Narendra Modi government.

-Centre has no statutory obligation: Attorney General

The attorney general had opined that the Centre has no statutory obligation to make up for any shortfall in GST revenues of states from its coffers, according to media reports

-What Attorney General K K Venugopal said

The Centre had in March sought views from Attorney General K K Venugopal on the legality of market borrowing by the GST Council to make up for any shortfall in compensation fund

-The debate continues

While Congress and the states ruled by non-NDA parties pushed for the Centre meeting its statutory obligation of covering the deficit, the central government cited a legal opinion to say it had no such obligation if there was a shortfall in tax collections.

-Who will borrow?

The Centre wants states to borrow, and pay based on future receipts, while states want the Council to borrow and pass it on to them.

-Last GST meet: What was decided

In the last meeting held on June 12, the GST Council decided to waive off fees for late filing returns between July 2017 to January this year. The aim was to minimise the impact of COVID-19 crisis on micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs)

-Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired 41st meeting of the GST Council via video conferencing in New Delhi. The meeting was started at 11 am on Wednesday.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via