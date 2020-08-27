Under the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, states were guaranteed payment for any loss of revenue in the first five years of GST implementation from July 1, 2017. The shortfall is calculated assuming a 14% annual growth in GST collections by states over the base year of 2015-16. In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the compensation cess collection has plunged in the last few months. The states say the Centre is "morally bound" to compensate and the "refusal is nothing short of a betrayal".