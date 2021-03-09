OPEN APP
500 flag masts, culture events on freedom movement announced in Delhi budget

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia presents the annual budget for the year 2021-22 in the Assembly in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
 2 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2021, 06:54 PM IST PTI

  • The 69,000-crore budget, based on the theme of patriotism, pays tribute to the freedom fighters and aims to work towards building the capital and the country as envisioned by them, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said

NEW DELHI : From installing 500 flag masts to holding programmes on the lives of freedom fighters, the Delhi government announced a slew of measures on Tuesday to promote patriotism and mark the 75th year of India's independence.

The 69,000-crore budget, based on the theme of patriotism, pays tribute to the freedom fighters and aims to work towards building the capital and the country as envisioned by them, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said while presenting the budget for 2021-2022 in the Assembly.

Grand events under 'Festival of India' and 'Indian Classical Music Festival' were among the major highlights of the 75-week-long celebration, to be held from this Friday till August 15 next year.

"The government plans to install spectacular waving Tricolour at 500 places all over Delhi," Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, said.

"We will decorate our entire city in such a way that even if you pass through one or two kilometres in Delhi, they will find a flag waving high," he said. "For this, an amount of 45 crore is proposed in the budget."

The government has allocated 10 crore each for programmes and events on the life and times of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and architect of the Constitution B R Ambedkar to inspire and instill the sense of patriotism in the youth.

The cultural programmes that will be showcased during the celebration will highlight the city's role in the freedom movement, its journey in the last 75 years and the "vision of Delhi" in 2047 when India will complete its 100 years of independence, he added.

Chief Minster Arvind Kejriwal, who termed the budget "excellent", said the emphasis on patriotism was the "defining feature" of the budget.

In addition to celebrating 75 years of independence, Kejriwal underlined the need to have a future vision -- what should the country look like when it completes 100 years of independence.

"The foundation of the 2047 vision needs to be built today. I believe that the foundation has been laid down in today's budget," he said in a press conference.

The budget also saw allocation of 26 crore for the government scheme granting an ex gratia of 1 crore to the kin of the personnel dying in the line of duty.

To ensure that common citizens get the benefit of meditation and yoga, it announced providing instructors ''on demand'' for colonies across the city and marked 25 crore for the same.

The budgeted outlay, pegged at 69,000 crore, is the highest till date. It was 65,000 crore and 60,000 crore in 2020-2021 and 2019-20 respectively.

