A Covid-free Australian state weighs reopening to the world

But other modelling from Australian National University, the University of Western Australia and the University of Melbourne suggested that at least 90% of all Australians, including children, should be vaccinated before public health measures are relaxed fully and international borders opened. At the moment, Australia has fully vaccinated 39% of its population, with another 21% having had one shot, according to Our World in Data. Most of those vaccinated are at least 16, as vaccinations for the 12-to-15 age group opened on Sept. 13.