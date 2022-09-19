A nation tries to banish jargon. Leveraging the pivot has yet to synergize5 min read . Updated: 19 Sep 2022, 06:17 PM IST
New Zealand lawmakers aim to reduce unwieldy sentences, incomprehensible acronyms and other government mumbo jumbo
During a recent session of New Zealand’s parliament, government lawmaker Sarah Pallett rose to recite “I Wandered Lonely as a Cloud" by William Wordsworth, a poem that used literary language to describe going for a walk and seeing daffodils.