A nation tries to banish jargon. Leveraging the pivot has yet to synergize

The debate in New Zealand is the latest in a decadeslong campaign by plain-language advocates to get governments around the world to simplify their communications. Mrs. Thatcher is often quoted as saying that plain English must be the aim of all who work in government. Some activists mark Oct. 13 as International Plain Language Day. In 2010, the U.S. Congress went so far as to pass the Plain Writing Act, which requires federal agencies to communicate clearly.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}