A new world order seeks to prioritise security and climate change

In order to make sensible use of an economic weapon such as sanctions, for instance, national-security types must accurately gauge their costs. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year provided a test case. At the time, debates raged in the EU about whether to ban imports of Russian gas. The fear—forcefully voiced by businesses and industrial unions—was that an embargo would be a brutal economic hit not to Russia, but to Europe instead. When a group of economists, including Ben Moll at the London School of Economics and Moritz Schularick at the University of Bonn, analysed the likely impact of such measures at the time, they forecast a hard, if less severe, hit, as they expected the economy to adjust swiftly to the shock. And the EU did avoid a recession, even though gas consumption in the 12 months to February was 15% lower than a year earlier. In a new paper, three economists from the group that provided the initial forecast argue that Europe could even have withstood an immediate gas embargo in April 2022, instead of the later cut-off over the summer. A forthcoming paper by Lionel Fontagne of the Paris School of Economics and others, which studies energy-price shocks in France over the past couple of decades, comes to a similar conclusion: firms adapt quickly, and only in part by cutting employment and production.