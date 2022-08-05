A rotten travel summer ensnares duty-free shoppers
Travelers are finding it tough to bring some of their recently purchased alcohol, perfumes and Legos home
Buying duty-free items has become more of a hassle than it’s worth for some travelers.
Goods sold at duty-free shops are exempt from taxes or duties, making it a potential way to save money. The travel perk is available exclusively to customers who are traveling out of the country after they pass through security.
But the rise in delayed and canceled flights this summer has made the duty-free process fraught for some. In cases where travelers buy the items, but then aren’t able to leave the country because of a canceled or delayed flight, the purchases may need to be returned. In some cases, the items are confiscated or need to be thrown out.
Tabitha Aguilera bought a bottle of mastika, a Greek liqueur, at the airport in Athens while traveling home from Greece.
Her connecting flight out of Toronto Pearson International Airport was canceled, so she had to stay in a hotel overnight. When she went through security to get on a new flight the next day, her bottle of liqueur was confiscated because it hadn’t been placed in a sealed, tamper-proof bag.
“I didn’t want to go home empty-handed, so I ended up buying a maple whiskey from Canada at the Toronto airport," says Ms. Aguilera, a 23-year-old veterinary technician from Edinburg, Texas.
The Toronto Pearson airport is currently the world’s worst for delays. A spokeswoman for the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority, or CATSA, said that duty-free liquids, gels and aerosols in excess of the 100 milliliter limit are accepted in carry-on baggage if “properly sealed in an official security bag accompanied by an itemized receipt."
In the U.S., the Transportation Security Administration has a similar policy that exempts duty-free liquids, gels and aerosols from its carry-on rules if they are in a sealable tamper evident bag, an agency spokesman said. The bag must be new or resealed with TSA or CATSA tape with no signs of tampering.
A spokeswoman for U.S. Customs and Border Protection said items purchased at duty-free shops in the U.S. are only brought to the customer at their gate if the flight is confirmed to be departing.
Many travelers say there is often confusion among airport and airline staff about how to handle goods purchased at a duty-free store in the event of a canceled flight. Like their airport colleagues, duty-free retailers have faced a hiring shortage after laying off some staff at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Nik Shanahan was set to fly from Cardiff, Wales, to Crete, Greece, in July with low-cost carrier Wizz Air. After he got to the airport, he bought a box of Legos at the duty-free for his son. At the last minute, his flight was canceled.
Mr. Shanahan says airport staff said they couldn’t do much for the passengers, suggesting they call a phone number instead. Then, they emphasized that passengers needed to return duty-free purchases.
“[It] seemed insensitive at best to a plane load of holiday makers," Mr. Shanahan, who lives outside of Cardiff, says. Mr. Shanahan says he was unable to return the Legos.
A spokeswoman for Wizz Air said the airline apologizes for any inconvenience caused by the flight cancellation. The airline said it is obligated under U.K. law to ensure that duty-free items are returned and refunded when a flight is canceled because only passengers exiting the country are eligible to purchase them.
For the duty-free retailers themselves, the surge of international travel has helped after most of these shops’ sales dropped by more than 80% in the early phase of the pandemic, says Michael Payne, president and chief executive of the International Association of Airport Duty Free Stores, a trade group that represents the duty-free industry.
“They’re still recovering," Mr. Payne says, noting that many airport stores remain closed despite high travel demand.
With so much of a traveler’s time at the airport often spent in long lines at security and passport control this summer, the amount of time they have to browse shops is reduced, says Stephen Hillam, managing director of Pi Insight, a market-research company that focuses on international-travel retail.
Flight delays, which have become more common as travel has rebounded, don’t necessarily lead to greater sales either.
On her way back home to Maryland from Greece, Erika Dickstein purchased two bottles of liqueur as souvenirs at a duty-free shop. Before arriving in Canada, however, her connecting flight to Dulles International Airport in Virginia from Toronto was canceled.
Trying to find out what she should do with her duty-free items proved challenging. Flight attendants and ground staff at Toronto Pearson International Airport gave her conflicting answers about whether she would be allowed through security with the spirits, since she had to stay at a hotel overnight.
An airport spokesman said there is a system in place for travelers to store duty-free purchases until they depart on a new flight if their flights are canceled.
Ms. Dickstein, who owns Spring Insight, a marketing company based in the Washington, D.C., area, ultimately decided to risk bringing the items through security using the sealed bags she got from duty-free.
“Either we were going to get through with them or the security people were going to get a lovely, little gift," she says. In the end, the bottles made it home with her.