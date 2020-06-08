Home >Politics >Policy >Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, water bills accepted as residence proof at Delhi govt, private hospitals
People holding their Aadhaar cards. (HT)
People holding their Aadhaar cards. (HT)

Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, water bills accepted as residence proof at Delhi govt, private hospitals

1 min read . Updated: 08 Jun 2020, 12:11 AM IST PTI

  • ]Arvind Kejriwal said hospitals run by the Centre will have no such restriction
  • Delhi government-run hospitals will accept Aadhaar cards made before June 7, voter IDs, bank or post-office passbook, driving licence,income-tax return slips, latest water or telephone bill

NEW DELHI : The Delhi government on Sunday outlined the documents city residents are required to furnish to avail treatment at hospitals run by it and those privately run.

Delhi government-run hospitals will accept Aadhaar cards made before June 7, voter IDs, bank or post-office passbook, driving licence, income-tax return slips, latest water or telephone bill and postal department's post as proof of residence in Delhi, it said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that the hospitals run by his government and private entities will only treat Delhiites during the coronavirus crisis while the city's borders will be reopened from Monday.

Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said hospitals run by the Centre will have no such restriction, and if people from other states come to the national capital for specific surgeries, they can get medical treatment at private hospitals.

"...transplantation, oncology, neurosurgeries will continue to function for all patients, irrespective of the place of residence."

"Also, any Medico-Legal victims of road accidents, acid-attack happening within NCT of Delhi will continue for all patients, irrespective of place of residence," the government said in the order.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Every third PAN card is still not linked to Aadhaar card. All such non-linked PAN cards will become inoperative from April 2020.

How to link PAN, Aadhaar cards having data mismatch?

2 min read . 01 Mar 2020
Gautam Gambhir (Photo: PTI)

Two voter IDs: Court dismisses Atishi's complaint against Gambhir

1 min read . 23 Oct 2019
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout