Home >Politics >Policy >Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, water bills accepted as residence proof at Delhi govt, private hospitals
People holding their Aadhaar cards.

Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, water bills accepted as residence proof at Delhi govt, private hospitals

1 min read . 12:11 AM IST PTI

  • ]Arvind Kejriwal said hospitals run by the Centre will have no such restriction
  • Delhi government-run hospitals will accept Aadhaar cards made before June 7, voter IDs, bank or post-office passbook, driving licence,income-tax return slips, latest water or telephone bill

NEW DELHI : The Delhi government on Sunday outlined the documents city residents are required to furnish to avail treatment at hospitals run by it and those privately run.

Delhi government-run hospitals will accept Aadhaar cards made before June 7, voter IDs, bank or post-office passbook, driving licence, income-tax return slips, latest water or telephone bill and postal department's post as proof of residence in Delhi, it said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that the hospitals run by his government and private entities will only treat Delhiites during the coronavirus crisis while the city's borders will be reopened from Monday.

Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said hospitals run by the Centre will have no such restriction, and if people from other states come to the national capital for specific surgeries, they can get medical treatment at private hospitals.

"...transplantation, oncology, neurosurgeries will continue to function for all patients, irrespective of the place of residence."

"Also, any Medico-Legal victims of road accidents, acid-attack happening within NCT of Delhi will continue for all patients, irrespective of place of residence," the government said in the order.

