“AAP has decided to start doorstep delivery of ration for the people of Punjab. Our officers will call you to ask the timings of the same & will deliver at that time. It is an optional scheme." said Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, ANI tweeted.

AAP has decided to start doorstep delivery of ration for the people of Punjab. Our officers will call you to ask the timings of the same & will deliver at that time. It is an optional scheme: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann pic.twitter.com/j6teFkMzDh — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2022

The Union Cabinet on Saturday extended the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) scheme for another six months till September 2022 - with each beneficiary eligible to get an additional 5-kilogram free ration per month in addition to the normal quota of foodgrains under the NFSA.

After the cabinet's decision, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended the free ration scheme in the state by three months till June 30, 2022.

The Phase-V of PM-GKAY was to end in March. The scheme has been under implementation since April 2020 as the largest food security programme in the world. The cabinet meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

