NEW DELHI : Contact tracing application Aarogya Setu launched early in April has so far alerted 1,40,000 people of potential risk of infection through bluetooth contact tracing and has shown high efficacy in flagging the requirement to get tested for Coronavirus infection, Amitabh Kant, chief executive officer of federal policy think tank NITI Aayog said here.

Kant said at a webinar on ‘next generation healthcare’ organised by Hero Enterprise and a thinktank set up by it--Mindmine Institute--that Aarogya Setu managed to flag the testing requirement to so many people by tracing their proximity to 30,000 users of the application who have tested positive to Coronavirus.

“We have predicted more than 3,500 hotspots in the country at sub post office levels which has had a tremendous impact in India as far as contact tracing is concerned," said Kant.

“We have a dedicated pool of 100 doctors and Aarogya Setu has been providing the safety net of requisite medical advice for those who have assessed themselves as high risk," said Kant. (ends)

Indian policy makers are exploring ways to use technology to help more people access healthcare and health insurance. Also, the pool of data that may be generated by use of technology could help in policy planning. In 2018, India rolled out a health assurance scheme called Ayushman Bharat - Prime Minister’s Jan Arogya Yojana to offer a ₹5 lakhs a year health cover for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization to over 10.74 crore families with roughly 50 crore beneficiaries.

Data generated from these patients could help not only in policy planning but also in developing new therapies but using patients’ data without breaching privacy would need new protocols. John Halamka, president of Mayo Clinic Platform, who also attended the webinar said that while patients own their healthcare data, institutions rely on de-identified aggregate data.

According to Indu Bhushan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, the scheme has relied extensively on technology for its functioning as well as for assessment of its working. Bhushan said that since 1 April, more than 1,500 new hospitals, mostly private have been empanelled under the scheme, bringing the total number of hospitals under Ayushman Bharat to 22,000. Bhushan said that the data on utilisation of the scheme was extensively being analysed and states and union territories are alerted about trends related to Covid-19.

As on Monday, India has over 1.5 lakh active Covid-19 cases and over 9,500 Covid-19 deaths. Over 1.6 lakh infected people have either got cured or discharged from hospitals.

