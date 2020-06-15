According to Indu Bhushan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, the scheme has relied extensively on technology for its functioning as well as for assessment of its working. Bhushan said that since 1 April, more than 1,500 new hospitals, mostly private have been empanelled under the scheme, bringing the total number of hospitals under Ayushman Bharat to 22,000. Bhushan said that the data on utilisation of the scheme was extensively being analysed and states and union territories are alerted about trends related to Covid-19.