OPEN APP
Home >Politics >Policy >Additional 22.17 lakh vials of Remdesivir allocated to all states/UTs: Govt

Additional 22.17 lakh vials of Remdesivir allocated to all states/UTs: Govt

DV Sadananda Gowda further said that earlier, 76.70 lacs vials of the drug were made to all states till May 23, thus total 98.87 lacs vials of Remdesivir have been allocated across the country so far. (HT)Premium
DV Sadananda Gowda further said that earlier, 76.70 lacs vials of the drug were made to all states till May 23, thus total 98.87 lacs vials of Remdesivir have been allocated across the country so far. (HT)
 1 min read . Updated: 23 May 2021, 08:13 PM IST Staff Writer

  • DV Sadananda Gowda further said that earlier, 76.70 lacs vials of the drug were made to all states till May 23, thus total 98.87 lacs vials of Remdesivir have been allocated across the country so far

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda todayannounced that additional 22.17 lac vials of Remdesivir have been allocated to all states/UTs for the period 23rd to 30th May.

He further said that earlier, 76.70 lacs vials of the drug were made to all states till May 23, thus total 98.87 lacs vials of Remdesivir have been allocated across the country so far.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout