Home >Politics >Policy >Additional 22.17 lakh vials of Remdesivir allocated to all states/UTs: Govt

Additional 22.17 lakh vials of Remdesivir allocated to all states/UTs: Govt

1 min read . 08:13 PM IST Staff Writer

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda todayannounced that additional 22.17 lac vials of Remdesivir have been allocated to all states/UTs for the period 23rd to 30th May.

He further said that earlier, 76.70 lacs vials of the drug were made to all states till May 23, thus total 98.87 lacs vials of Remdesivir have been allocated across the country so far.

