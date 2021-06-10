NEW DELHI : In a bid to prevent any misuse of covid-19 vaccines related data by various agencies for commercial purpose, government has advice to States/UTs to obtain permission of the Union Ministry of Health before sharing the E-VIN data and analytics related to vaccines stocks and the temperature at which they are stored, government said on Thursday.

The crucial information related to specific vaccine usage trends for multiple vaccines used in Universal Immunization Programme (UIP), and temperature related data in respect to each such vaccine, the union health ministry said, can be used to manipulate the market as well as associated research with respect to various vaccines and cold chain equipment.

“It is important to note that the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare is using the E-VIN electronic platform for all vaccines used under UIP for more than six years now. Sharing of sensitive E-VIN data on stocks and storage, temperature requires the Health Ministry’s prior consent," the union health ministry said in a statement.

The Health Ministry’s letter to the States and UTs in focus was intended to prevent use of such sensitive data for unauthorised commercial purposes, the government said.

Government of India is committed to transparency in the COVID-19 vaccination programme and thatis the reason it came up with a real time IT-based tracking of vaccine logistics up to beneficiaries through Co-WIN. The aim is to share the information with the general public on a regular basis, said the government.

The cumulative number of covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has reached more than 24.58 Crores as per the 7 pm provisional report on Thursday.

Meanwhile, India has reported 94,052 Daily New Cases in the last 24 hours. A net decline of 63,463 is witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now 4.00% of the country's total Positive Cases. Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 5.43% while the Daily Positivity rate stands at 4.69% on Thursday.

