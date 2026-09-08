AfD in Germany, National Rally in France, Reform UK in Britain - how Europe’s political landscape is changing

Alternative for Germany (AfD), the German far-right political party, scored a major electoral victory in the local elections in Saxony-Anhalt on Sunday. While AfD’s electoral gains did not come as a surprise to anyone, the 43.8% vote the outfit still kept at an arm's length from Germany’s mainstream parties is seen as a major shift in the political direction of Europe’s largest economy.

AfD surge in Germany The AfD is on track to win 39 seats in Saxony-Anhalt’s 83-seat state parliament, which means that it will fall short of the simple majority to form the next regional government. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), which only managed to win 17.2% of the vote on Sunday, can still try to stitch together a coalition with its alliance partner, the SPD, and other liberal parties to keep the AfD out of power. But if it fails, the AfD could still form a minority government, the first by a far-right party in Germany since the fall of the Nazis in 1945.

Saxony-Anhalt is one of the smallest states in Germany, but the region, which has just around 1.7 million voters, has been one of the strongholds of the AfD along with other former communist East German states - Saxony and Thuringia.

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The AfD was founded by economists, academics, and former members of the centre-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in response to the European Union's bailouts of the Eurozone debt crisis.

But in the years that followed, the anti-immigrant, German nationalist faction of the party took control of AfD and shaped it into what it is today.

What is next for AfD? Despite some notable electoral gains, the AfD has so far remained outside federal and state governments in Germany because of ‘Brandmauer ’, or the ‘firewall against the far-right ’, where other political parties refused to cooperate with the anti-immigrant outfit.

On its part, the AfD has also said that it will only enter government as head of a single-party majority.

According to Tabea Schaumann, a Policy Analyst at the European Policy Centre, if the AfD supports or tolerates a minority government, it would still indirectly shape the state’s position in the Bundesrat.

She pointed out that Sunday’s election results reflect deep dissatisfaction with Chancellor Merz and the CDU–SPD federal coalition, whose approval ratings have steadily eroded, reinforcing the perception that the federal government has lost control over key debates – migration, economic insecurity, and social cohesion.

AfD’s national profile has also risen, and according to recent polls, the party enjoys the support of up to 30% of the electorate. Though AfD is becoming the ruling party in Germany, its rise mirrors the growth of other far-right nationalist parties in Europe.

National Rally in France The most prominent among them is the National Rally in France. France will vote in April 2027 to choose the successor to President Emmanuel Macron, who cannot seek a third consecutive term. If current opinion polls are to be believed, National Rally leader Marine Le Pen, who was convicted of misusing European Parliament funds, is on track to be the next occupant of the Élysée Palace.

Her anti-immigrant National Rally (RN) party is already the largest single party in the National ​Assembly, although France's parliament remains split among three main blocs: the far right, the hard left and the centre. Like other far-right parties in Europe, the National Rally also found its political footing by cashing in on anti-immigrant sentiments and economic slowdown.

Unlike the AfD in Germany, the National Rally, founded by Marine Le Pen’s father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, has managed to soften its image in recent years, making it acceptable to regular voters.

Reform UK Another upstart in the far-right political scene in Europe is Reform UK, founded by Nigel Farage, whose roots trace back to Brexit. According to the latest YouGov poll, Reform UK is the second-most popular party in the UK after the ruling Labour Party and is well ahead of the Conservatives.