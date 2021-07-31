After Navalny, challenging Russia’s Putin is getting even harder

The site had been one of Mr. Navalny’s primary ways of staying in touch with supporters after his imprisonment for violating the terms of his parole for a previous conviction that he says was politically motivated. The move to block it comes after his movement was designated an extremist organization, putting it on a par with terrorist groups such as al Qaeda or violent religious cults. That followed a dramatic incident last year when Mr. Navalny narrowly survived an alleged assassination attempt after he took ill on a flight from Siberia to Moscow. His supporters whisked him away for treatment in Berlin, where doctors and Western intelligence agencies determined that he had been poisoned by Novichok, a Soviet-era nerve agent.

