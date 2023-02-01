After pledging tanks for Ukraine, the West considers jets
Debate beckons over providing F-16s in the face of red lines declared by Russia
When Western allies decided to up the ante of confrontation with Russia by pledging tanks for Ukraine, it raised the prospect of the next possible level of armaments donations: jet fighters.
Kyiv, which has been asking for jets for months, redoubled its calls this week, saying it needed U.S. F-16s or German or Swedish aircraft to replace its Soviet-era air force and dominate the skies over Ukraine so it can push Russian forces out of the country.
Once again, as in the debate earlier this month over tanks, Western allies are split over the wisdom of the move. When asked about it Monday evening, President Biden gave a one-word answer—“no"—to the idea of providing F-16s. Germany, like the U.S., is opposed out of concern that it could push Russia to expand the war beyond Ukraine. In France, President Emmanuel Macron said maybe. Some other allies are in favor.
Such divergence has typified the allies’ response on advanced weapons requests, often until they find a way to make it happen. The discussions over tanks lasted months before Germany and the U.S. agreed. Some see a similar pattern here, as concerns mount over escalation in the war and the desire to give Ukraine a big push to counter an anticipated Russian offensive.
Speaking after a meeting with his French counterpart in Paris, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Tuesday that Ukraine needs aircraft, and thinks that it will get some, whether F-16s or Swedish or French jets from European backers.
Mr. Reznikov said he wasn’t discouraged by Mr. Biden’s refusal for aircraft, because the U.S. has said no before.
“Each of our requests had to struggle against a ‘no’ at the beginning," Mr. Reznikov said, noting how Germany had initially refused to provide tanks like the Leopard. “Now we have the tank coalition. I have confidence that in the future there will be a coalition of planes."
Jet fighters remain a step too far for some in Washington, risking a sharp escalation with Russia by handing a weapon to the Ukrainians that could be used to strike deep inside Russian territory, or into the Crimean Peninsula, seized by Russia in 2014. Ukrainian pilots would need expensive training that would take up to a year. Tanks, by comparison, cannot strike deep into Russian territory easily.
At the same time, pressures are building in the West to reframe the dynamic on the ground in Ukraine before the war becomes even more of a slog of attrition. Recent moves suggest Moscow will dig in and wait for the Ukrainians to buckle and support for the war in the West to subside.
Despite Mr. Biden’s definitive response to the question of whether the U.S. would provide F-16s, the administration has generally always left the door open to whatever weaponry proposal was on the table, essentially saying it could happen, but not right now. John Kirby, a spokesman for the National Security Council, said on CNN this week the administration was considering all options.
“We are constantly talking to the Ukrainians about their needs, and want to make sure that we’re doing the best we can to meet them—and if we can’t, that some of our allies and partners can," Mr. Kirby said.
Meanwhile, some European allies are offering to step up. While German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has ruled out deliveries of jets, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said earlier this month that his cabinet would consider supplying F-16s if Ukraine requests them.
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda urged other European countries to ignore warnings Russia has made about Western interference in the conflict in Ukraine, and follow through with the delivery of aircraft and missiles.
“Because fighter jets and long-range missiles are essential military aid, and at this crucial stage in the war, where the turning point is about to happen, it is vital that we act without delay," Mr. Nausėda said Tuesday, adding that the delivery of other weaponry once considered taboo, such as Western tanks, has gained acceptance.
“This Rubicon has been crossed, so I do hope that this red line—if it really exists, and I think it exists only in our heads—will also be crossed," he said.
While F-16s are far more complicated than the Abrams tanks the U.S. provided Ukraine earlier this month, some say maintaining them could be easier. Abrams tanks, powered by a gas-guzzling turbine engine, must be repaired and maintained inside Ukraine, often close to the battlefield as they can break down at any time.
F-16s, however, usually have signals showing they need maintenance beforehand and can be flown outside the country for repair and upkeep, retired military officers said.
It is one of the most ubiquitous of the global jet-fighter fleet, with more than 4,500 produced for 25 countries since first delivery in 1979. It comes in one- and two-seat versions and can carry precision weapons including the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile as well as smart bombs and air-to-air missiles.
Developed with a number of European partners, the air forces of the Netherlands, Belgium, Greece and Poland continue to fly the jet. Romania last year agreed to buy secondhand F-16s from Norway.
Ukraine’s quest for modern aircraft to replace its aging Soviet-vintage fleet comes less than a week after securing pledges from North Atlantic Treaty Organization countries for more than 300 U.S. and German heavy tanks. Besides air power, Kyiv is seeking more longer-range missiles like Army Tactical Missile Systems, known as ATACMS, that can strike deeper into occupied territory and even hit targets inside Russia.
Ukraine had hoped years ago to phase in new Western jet fighters to replace its old and now exhausted fleet, but the war has accelerated demands for fresher technology to give Kyiv an edge over Russia’s air force.
Ukrainian air-force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said Russia has around 400 warplanes and 300 helicopters at 40 air bases around Ukraine. While the war has largely been fought on the ground, mostly due to Ukrainian air defenses that have shot down hundreds of Russian planes and helicopters, Ukraine says planes like F-16s would finally give Kyiv the upper hand in the air.
“This is the technology we need to gain air superiority," he said.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki also said warplanes could be transferred in agreement and coordination with other NATO countries.
Russia hasn’t made any substantive retaliation against the West’s promise to deliver its tanks to Ukraine, but Russian Lt. Gen. Yevgeny Buzhinsky told state news agency RIA on Tuesday that airfields in Europe could become “legitimate targets" if Ukraine uses them to launch sorties against Russian forces.
Kyiv has called for weapons transfers to be accelerated as Russia has increased its attacks in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas area, where it has focused for months on making a breakthrough in and around the front-line city of Bakhmut.
“The speed of supply has been and will be one of the key factors in this war," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier this week. “Russia hopes to drag out the war, to exhaust our forces."