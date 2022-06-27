After power, roads, Centre to monetize rail assets via InvIT2 min read . Updated: 27 Jun 2022, 12:00 AM IST
Though the actual amount and size of the InvIT are still to be worked out, it could make a modest beginning of ₹2,500-3,000 cr
NEW DELHI : After tasting success with infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) in power and road sectors, the government plans to replicate the model for asset monetization in the railways, aiming to draw private investments in several operating areas.