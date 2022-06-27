NEW DELHI : After tasting success with infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) in power and road sectors, the government plans to replicate the model for asset monetization in the railways, aiming to draw private investments in several operating areas.

According to two people aware of the development, the plan is to launch a Railway InvIT as a special purpose vehicle that will park operational assets such as goods sheds, track signalling and overhead equipment (Track OHE), rail tracks of Dedicated Freight Corridor Corp. (DDFC) where track access charge is proposed to be levied, certain railway stations, city-side rail infrastructure development projects involving building hotels, shopping centres and entertainment hubs.

There may be a single InVIT holding all these assets, or several ones with smaller chunks, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity.

“The best case is to have specific InvITs. So, the plan is to look at a track signalling and overhead equipment (Track OHE) InvIT anchored by DDFC; another InvIT could have just railway goods depot and warehousing facilities," one of the two people said.

Queries sent to Indian Railways remained unanswered till press time.

InVITs work like mutual funds, where investors buy units in trusts that are listed on the exchanges; these units fetch a regular income stream, plus dividend payments.

Through InvITs, investors may get to invest in lucrative, operational rail projects and earn returns for 15-20 years.

For the railways, it would help in getting upfront money for investments made in building these assets.The National Highways Authority of India and Power Grid Corp. of India already have functioning InvITs, which have allowed them to monetize assets.

The people cited earlier said the prospect of InvITs has been discussed between Indian Railways and NITI Aayog, and the national transporter has now asked all its PSUs to come up with specific proposals and identify assets that could be parked in such trusts.

Once the inputs are available, Indian Railways may go ahead with the InVIT plan. Though the actual amount and size of the InvIT are still to be worked out, it could make a modest beginning of ₹2,500-3,000 crore, and later more assets could be parked into it for monetization.

The structure is expected to be finalized before the end of the year, officials said.

The government’s National Monetization Pipeline (NMP), finalized in August, has set a target of raising ₹6 trillion through asset monetization in FY22-25, with the FY23 target set at ₹1.67 trillion.

The target in FY22 was just over ₹88,000 crore, which was surpassed as the government garnered around ₹96,000 crore last year.

Of the four-year ₹6 trillion target, the share of railways accounts for ₹1.52 trillion, the second-highest after roads ( ₹1.60 trillion).

In FY22, railway monetization was almost negligible; and this year, too, the exercise has been sluggish.

Railway InvITs are expected to give the necessary push to asset monetization by the national transporter.