After Turkey’s earthquake comes the reckoning. ‘Why are we unprepared?’

How the relief effort unfolds may now define Mr. Erdogan’s political future as faces his most difficult re-election in years. Members of his conservative base have turned against him during a currency crisis and record-high inflation. Since his last presidential victory in 2018, his ruling Justice and Development Party, or AKP, has lost control of the country’s commercial and political capitals, Istanbul and Ankara, in municipal elections. Mr. Erdogan had over the past year clawed his poll numbers back as he played a high-profile role as an intermediary between Russia, Ukraine and the West following the Kremlin’s invasion of its smaller neighbor.

