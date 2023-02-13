After Turkey’s earthquake comes the reckoning. ‘Why are we unprepared?’
President Erdogan, who consolidated control over disaster-response institutions, faces rising anger ahead of national elections
President Erdogan, who consolidated control over disaster-response institutions, faces rising anger ahead of national elections
KAHRAMANMARAS (TURKEY) :After an earthquake killed thousands near Istanbul in 1999, a young Islamist who had served as the city’s mayor boosted his political career by taking tea with survivors in their tents and asking, where is the state?
After an earthquake killed thousands near Istanbul in 1999, a young Islamist who had served as the city’s mayor boosted his political career by taking tea with survivors in their tents and asking, where is the state?
Now as Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan is facing his own earthquake test. Five days after twin quakes left more than 24,000 people dead, Turkey’s grief is turning into anger—much of it directed against Mr. Erdogan’s government, which has spent years consolidating control over Turkey’s institutions, including the country’s disaster-relief organizations.
Now as Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan is facing his own earthquake test. Five days after twin quakes left more than 24,000 people dead, Turkey’s grief is turning into anger—much of it directed against Mr. Erdogan’s government, which has spent years consolidating control over Turkey’s institutions, including the country’s disaster-relief organizations.
In Kahramanmaras—near the epicenter of Monday’s largest tremor, registering magnitude 7.8—bank security guard Cumali Koyce said that for the first 48 hours he could hear voices coming from the seven-story apartment building where his daughter and her two infant children lived. He tried in vain to unearth them by hand. By Friday, there were four excavators clearing debris on his block alone, but by then there were nothing but bodies to be found.
Nearby, pounding her fists into the debris, a neighbor screamed in horror at the exhumation of her 4-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter: “God, please take my life too."
“Everybody who is standing here is just furious," said Mr. Koyce, who was still waiting to bury his family.
Across the vast earthquake zone, which has affected some 14 million people, or 16% of the national population, Turks have complained of a lack of equipment and support as they waited without the tools or expertise to help those trapped. Millions are homeless, sleeping in tents, cars or next to open fires. Bereaved children huddle in mosques that have become makeshift nurseries.
Turkey’s government rescue operation—backed by volunteers from more than a dozen nations—has now ramped up, with excavators combing across a devastated area larger than Wisconsin. But criticism is mounting that the response in the first 48 hours was slow and uncoordinated, costing lives.
Visiting the region of Adiyaman on Friday, Mr. Erdogan sought to mollify rising anger by pledging to rebuild affected areas in one year and pay rents for millions of displaced people. “It’s a fact that we were not able to achieve the speed we desired in disaster response," he said. “But from the moment of the earthquake, our state has been in the field with all its equipment and teams."
Mr. Erdogan has also blamed “provocateurs" for spreading false news.
Twitter use was restricted in Turkey on Wednesday, according to internet traffic monitor NetBlocks, after a video was widely shared of the president telling a grieving woman in Kahramanmaras the quake was “part of fate’s plan." Dozens of people have been detained since Monday for allegedly spreading false information.
On Thursday, media outlets broadcasting the president’s visit to the city of Gaziantep cut out footage of one survivor, Mustafa Yılmaz, demanding Mr. Erdogan answer questions about the response.
“I said to him, ‘This is an industrial city—why are we unprepared?’ " said Mr. Yilmaz, a retired baby crib manufacturer who said his family members were still buried under their home. He said he was shooed away by government minders.
How the relief effort unfolds may now define Mr. Erdogan’s political future as faces his most difficult re-election in years. Members of his conservative base have turned against him during a currency crisis and record-high inflation. Since his last presidential victory in 2018, his ruling Justice and Development Party, or AKP, has lost control of the country’s commercial and political capitals, Istanbul and Ankara, in municipal elections. Mr. Erdogan had over the past year clawed his poll numbers back as he played a high-profile role as an intermediary between Russia, Ukraine and the West following the Kremlin’s invasion of its smaller neighbor.
“This government was just not prepared and they may be one of the victims left under the rubble of this earthquake," says Soli Ozel, lecturer at Kadir Has University in Istanbul.
Neither Turkey’s presidency nor the state’s disaster relief agency, AFAD, responded to requests for comment.
Opposition politicians are accusing Mr. Erdogan of politicizing and weakening disaster response organizations, and are demanding information about $38 billion collected from an earthquake tax, first levied after the 1999 disaster to spend on prevention and relief.
“They grease their cronies’ palms with earthquake taxes," said opposition leader Kemal Kilicaroglu. “Where is that money? It’s gone."
Turkey, which averages more than 200 quakes above magnitude 4 each year, knew a major tremor would strike. When it did, at least 7,000 buildings proved too poorly constructed to stand and AFAD, the disaster relief agency, was unable to deploy excavators and rescue teams to the places that needed them in the hours that counted.
In Gaziantep province, AFAD volunteers said they were unable to reach managers or local officials during the first three days to get instructions. When they went to the office no one was there, and they couldn’t reach stretched local officials. Some of the missing representatives may have been killed themselves in the quake or lost family members, Mr. Erdogan said.
“Many people died of hypothermia because of the delays," said, Ceren Yedilar, a 29-year-old AFAD volunteer in Gaziantep. “Some families were so angry they physically attacked us."
One body Ms. Yedilar helped retrieve was her friend, Musa Özpolat, she said.
In the stricken province of Hatay, AFAD’s headquarters was damaged, further slowing the response. Volunteers and municipal rescue workers from other parts of the country, who surged in to help, said there was little government coordination of the rescue effort, leaving individual teams to triage as families pleaded for help. The rescue workers were forced to give priority to the living over the dead.
At the site of one collapsed apartment block, a man in a hooded sweatshirt gestured angrily: “The state didn’t pull one person from here, alive or dead."
As Mr. Erdogan overhauled Turkey’s state institutions, centralizing power around his presidency, he was also transforming Turkey’s disaster recovery institutions.
When he came to power in 2002, Turkey had two renowned disaster response organizations; Kizilay, the Turkish Red Crescent, whose professionals deployed to disaster sites across the world and warzones in Afghanistan and Iraq; and AKUT, a search-and-rescue group formed by mountaineers after the 1999 earthquake. The country’s most important disaster response organization was the military, which deployed en masse from their barracks in 1999 to lead the recovery effort.
Mr. Erdogan wanted development and disaster response to hew to his party’s Islamist politics and in 2009 formed AFAD, a sprawling new agency that became the coordinating body for the military and NGOs. AFAD deployed to Gaza, Somalia, Syria and Pakistan, making Turkey a global player in the distribution of humanitarian aid.
Billions of dollars from the Special Communication Tax, the so-called Earthquake Tax of 1999, was still pouring into government coffers, but Mr. Erdogan’s party was no longer earmarking it for prevention and reconstruction. In 2012, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said revenues had been spent on highways, railways and other infrastructure. Muharrem Ince, who ran against Mr. Erdogan for president in 2018 said there is no specific line item in the Turkish budget for earthquake preparedness and that dozens of lawmakers’ parliamentary questions on the issue went unanswered.
AFAD was building gleaming headquarters across the country, including in Kahramanmaras. Experienced bureaucrats and secular Turks were replaced by ruling-party cadres with less expertise. In 2018, Mr. Erdogan selected a theology professor with no experience in disaster response to a top emergency-management role.
In November 2022, after a magnitude 5.9 quake in the region of Duzce, AFAD published a damning report on its own response. “Disaster groups were ill-prepared, the AFAD center’s location was misselected. Insufficient cooperation and coordination between institutions hindered a healthy management process," the report said.
Following the 1999 earthquake, Turkey’s government passed sweeping new building restrictions intended to make structures more earthquake-resistant. Mr. Erdogan’s party embarked on a construction boom that rapidly urbanized Turkey and created a new conservative middle class.
While regulations improved, enforcement was lacking and local authorities often turned a blind eye to the use of cheap materials and rarely carried out inspections, residents said.
“They should have never been given permission to build these death traps," said Said Yildirim, a landlady, 50, staring out at an entire city block of apartment buildings in Kahramanmaras that had all collapsed around each other. The land was swampy, she said, and the apartments atop it were built with structural pillars that were too weak. “This city is on the fault line. Why wouldn’t they come check the buildings even once?"
In the minutes after the quake, nurses in a home for the sick and elderly, removed patients and had to burn furniture to keep them warm. A few hundred yards down the street, the new regional AFAD headquarters, which sits on a huge lot dotted with warehouses, was silent, said Ramazan Sumbul, a medic.
“The government has failed the test," he said as he was pulling mattresses out of the damaged building. “AFAD sits on an enormous territory, big enough to store all the tools you need to save all of Kahramanmaras, this is why we’re angry. They had to bring it all in from everywhere else while we were digging with our fingernail at the rubble."
Seyfullah Kervanci, 22, said he dug with others for 10 straight hours for his aunt, niece and friends of the family before finding a recess with a mattress, jewelry and bloodstained sheets.
“Soon we realized there was nothing we could do for these people with our bare hands," he said.
Situated in the conservative Anatolia district, Karahmanmaras has been a stronghold for the president. In 2020 elections after 20 years in power, the party won 58% of the vote, almost four times the number of its nearest rival.
Some residents expect that to change now.
“Erdogan has been a good leader…but he can never win an election again," said Ali Akkurt, a 57-year-old security manager, who lost five members of his family. “They did not prepare. The buildings just collapsed. The whole city smells like death."
At night temperatures hovered around freezing as snow fell on the rubble. Residents wrapped themselves in cardboard boxes and plastic sacks for warmth. Cell service was down, with neighbors turning to each other for instructions on how to survive. Some broke through store windows to snag food to make it through the night.
“The fight to not freeze, to not give up was worse than the earthquake," said Vahdet Saygi, who spent two days trying in vain to pry his sister, brother-in-law, and 16-year-old niece from their collapsed apartment. “The only reason that they weren’t saved is that the help came way too late. In the first two days there was no state at all."